Punjab Ombudsman To Launch Awami Khidmat Program From Multan Next Week

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab will launch the Awami Khidmat Program from its Regional Office in Multan next week,with the objective of enhancing public awareness, facilitating citizens and ensuring swift action against maladministration in government departments.

The initiative specifically targets underdeveloped and remote areas of South Punjab, enabling residents to register complaints and seek guidance without the need to travel long distances.

For the purpose,a specially equipped mobile vehicle,fitted with modern digital facilities will visit designated locations to register complaints on the spot and provide necessary assistance to complainants.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office,the program will ensure transparent and timely resolution of public grievances,extending the reach of the complaints redressal mechanism to far-flung areas of the province.

