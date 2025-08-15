(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Shamim Shawl on Friday said that Kashmiris have rejected India’s forced control, turned the Valley into a symbol of resistance on its Independence day and called on the international community to hold India accountable and press for a peaceful resolution.

While in an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Shamim Shawl says Kashmiris stand defiant against India on Independence Day, asserting that New Delhi has no moral ground to celebrate freedom while denying the same to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said the observance of August 15 as a Black Day across the Valley is a powerful reminder that Kashmiris reject India's forced control and ongoing oppression.

Shawl emphasized that India continues to violate United Nations resolutions that guarantee the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir, choosing instead to suppress voices through militarization and political crackdowns.

She further condemned the widespread human rights violations in the region, including illegal detentions, communication blackouts and the systematic seizure of properties belonging to political dissidents and civilians alike.

How can India celebrate independence,” Shawl questioned, “while it tramples on the basic rights of Kashmiris and silences their demand for justice?”.

She also stressed the urgent need for international involvement particularly from the United States and other global powers to push for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and table talks.

Shawl called on the world to break its silence and stand with the people of Kashmir in their rightful struggle.