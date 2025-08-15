Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) Sacrificed Everything In The Path To Allah: Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed his devotion and respect on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.).
He said that Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) is an eternal memory of loyalty, selflessness and sacrifice.
Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.
) sacrificed everything in the path to Allah for the sake of truth and justice, he said adding that Karbala is an eternal story of patience, loyalty and truth.
Tessori said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.)'s patience is a beacon of light for humanity throughout the world.
He said that Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) teaches a lesson of peace, brotherhood and unity.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us the ability to act on the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) and stand for the truth.
