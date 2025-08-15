ANF recovers over 63 kg of drugs worth Rs 24.6 million in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 10 operations across the country, recovered as many as 63 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 24.6 million and arrested 10 suspects, including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 1 kg of heroin was recovered from a motorcyclist at the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad.

As much as 250 grams of ice and 6 grams of cocaine were recovered from a motorcyclist in Rawalakot, Poonch District.

1200 grams of hashish and 5 grams of cocaine were recovered from a motorcyclist near Golra Mor, Islamabad.

Similarly,1200 grams of hashish were recovered from 2 motorcyclists in Mandra, Rawalpindi.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During other operations,192 grams of ice were recovered from a woman's luggage going to Bahrain at Jinnah International Airport.

378 grams of ice-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Bahrain at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

As many as 22 grams of heroin were recovered from a parcel sent to the UK at the cargo shed of Allama Iqbal International Airport.

In another operation,5.550 kg of ice absorbed into clothes was recovered from a parcel sent to the UK from a courier office in Sohawa.

45.200 kg of opium was recovered from a vehicle in Khanozai Bazar, Tehsil Pishin and the accused was arrested.

As much as 9 kg of heroin was recovered from a truck near Deepalpur Road, Kasur and 2 accused were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.