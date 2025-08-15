Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 63 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 24.6 Million In 10 Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ANF recovers over 63 kg of drugs worth Rs 24.6 million in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 10 operations across the country, recovered as many as 63 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 24.6 million and arrested 10 suspects, including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 1 kg of heroin was recovered from a motorcyclist at the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad.

As much as 250 grams of ice and 6 grams of cocaine were recovered from a motorcyclist in Rawalakot, Poonch District.

1200 grams of hashish and 5 grams of cocaine were recovered from a motorcyclist near Golra Mor, Islamabad.

Similarly,1200 grams of hashish were recovered from 2 motorcyclists in Mandra, Rawalpindi.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During other operations,192 grams of ice were recovered from a woman's luggage going to Bahrain at Jinnah International Airport.

378 grams of ice-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Bahrain at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

As many as 22 grams of heroin were recovered from a parcel sent to the UK at the cargo shed of Allama Iqbal International Airport.

In another operation,5.550 kg of ice absorbed into clothes was recovered from a parcel sent to the UK from a courier office in Sohawa.

45.200 kg of opium was recovered from a vehicle in Khanozai Bazar, Tehsil Pishin and the accused was arrested.

As much as 9 kg of heroin was recovered from a truck near Deepalpur Road, Kasur and 2 accused were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

6 minutes ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

1 hour ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

2 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

3 hours ago
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

3 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

12 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan