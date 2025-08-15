Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) is a day to remember loyalty, sacrifice:CM Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday expressed his devotion on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) and said that the Chehlum is a day of remembrance of loyalty and sacrifice.

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) sacrificed everything for the sake of truth and justice.

Karbala is the greatest story of patience, loyalty and truth, he said adding that Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) taught to live with honor and dignity.

The Chief Minister said that Karbala is a symbol of the eternal struggle between right and wrong.

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.)'s patience is a beacon of light for humanity.

The message of Karbala teaches humanity to stand against oppression until the day of judgment, he said asking the people for spreading the message of peace, brotherhood and unity on the occasion of Chehlum.

He said that all measures for the convenience and security of the mourners have been completed.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us the ability to act on the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a s.).