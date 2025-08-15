Open Menu

Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) Is A Day To Remember Loyalty, Sacrifice:CM Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) is a day to remember loyalty, sacrifice:CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday expressed his devotion on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) and said that the Chehlum is a day of remembrance of loyalty and sacrifice.

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) sacrificed everything for the sake of truth and justice.

Karbala is the greatest story of patience, loyalty and truth, he said adding that Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) taught to live with honor and dignity.

The Chief Minister said that Karbala is a symbol of the eternal struggle between right and wrong.

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.)'s patience is a beacon of light for humanity.

The message of Karbala teaches humanity to stand against oppression until the day of judgment, he said asking the people for spreading the message of peace, brotherhood and unity on the occasion of Chehlum.

He said that all measures for the convenience and security of the mourners have been completed.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us the ability to act on the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a s.).

Recent Stories

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

7 minutes ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

1 hour ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

2 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

3 hours ago
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

3 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

12 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan