PHA Organizes ‘Fireworks, Musical Night’ On Eve Of Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day,the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha organized a fireworks and musical night at the main office lawn,celebrating the spirit of freedom with vibrant displays of culture and patriotism.
According to media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, the event was marked by breathtaking fireworks,filling the night sky with a dazzling array of colors,much to the delight of the attendees.
He said the authority also arranged musical night as well in which the local singers sung patriotic songs which created enthusiasm among the audience.
The lawn was decorated with beautiful floral arrangements and festoons, creating a lively atmosphere and large number of families visited the ceremony,he said.
The Director General(DG)PHA Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary said that the event not only entertained but also served as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the country’s independence.
‘’The Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha takes pride in bringing the community together on such significant occasions,we would continue to create spaces that not only beautify our city but also promote social unity and cultural pride,’’ he added.
