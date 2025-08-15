Open Menu

43 People Die, 30 Houses Damaged In Floods, Rains Incidents In KP: PDMA

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM

43 people die, 30 houses damaged in floods, rains incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) At least 43 people have lost their lives and 14 others injured in different incidents caused by rains and flash floods over the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Provincial Disasters Management Authority report, among the deceased are 33 men, two women, and eight children.

The injured include 11 men, two women, and one child.

DMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issues preliminary report on loss of life and property due to rains and flash floods in the last 24 hours

PDMA in its preliminary report said that a total of 30 houses have been damaged including 25 partially and five completely destroyed.

According to the PDMA report, the current spell of heavy rain is expected to continue intermittently until August 21 and urged people on rivers banks side to adopt all precautionary measures.

APP/fam

