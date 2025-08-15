43 People Die, 30 Houses Damaged In Floods, Rains Incidents In KP: PDMA
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) At least 43 people have lost their lives and 14 others injured in different incidents caused by rains and flash floods over the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to Provincial Disasters Management Authority report, among the deceased are 33 men, two women, and eight children.
The injured include 11 men, two women, and one child.
DMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issues preliminary report on loss of life and property due to rains and flash floods in the last 24 hours
PDMA in its preliminary report said that a total of 30 houses have been damaged including 25 partially and five completely destroyed.
According to the PDMA report, the current spell of heavy rain is expected to continue intermittently until August 21 and urged people on rivers banks side to adopt all precautionary measures.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025
Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium
RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shamim Shawl says Kashmiris stand defiant against India on Independence day11 seconds ago
-
PHA organizes ‘Fireworks, musical night’ on eve of Independence Day13 seconds ago
-
Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) sacrificed everything in the path to Allah: Governor15 seconds ago
-
Six people rescued safely from River Swat at Barikot17 seconds ago
-
Six people rescued safely from River Swat at Barikot19 seconds ago
-
43 people die, 30 houses damaged in floods, rains incidents in KP: PDMA22 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers over 63 kg of drugs worth Rs 24.6 million in 10 operations10 minutes ago
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) is a day to remember loyalty, sacrifice:CM Sindh10 minutes ago
-
Man arrested over display of firearms on social media20 minutes ago
-
Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) under way under tight security20 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths fake milk production unit20 minutes ago
-
PM for stronger Pakistan-Bangladesh political, economic relations20 minutes ago