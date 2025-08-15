Six People Rescued Safely From River Swat At Barikot
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) As many as six people were safely rescued from flash floods in River Swat at Barikot area here on Friday.
District Emergency Officer, Rafiullah Marwat told reporters that in Barikot tehsil near the Ariana hotel at Dadhara area, six people stranded in beds of River Swat were swept by a sudden flash floods.
Upon receiving information about the incident, he said our water rescue team promptly reached the location.
Despite the strong and rapid current, he said the rescue personnel demonstrated professional expertise and rescued all the six drowning people.
He advised citizens to avoid going near rivers beds and seasonal streams, especially during the rainy season, to ensure their safety and avoid human losses.
