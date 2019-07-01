Consul General of Turkey calls on Sumsam Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Consul General of Turkey called on Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Bukhari here on Monday.

Turkish Consul General briefed the minister regarding opening of Turkish Consulate in Lahore and said Turkey would welcome exchange of cultural delegation with Punjab.

Syed Sumsam Bukhari while talking on the occasion said work was being carried out for further strengthening the brotherly ties between both the countries.

He said the role of Turkey in the comity of nation was very important. Turkish local government and urban system was a role model for the whole world, he added.

The minister said the Punjab government would extend bilateral cooperation with Turkey, adding there was no question of kick-backs in projects during Prime Minister Imran Khan's tenure.

He said the confidence of international organizations on Pakistan was being restored and increased.

Earlier, Chairman TEVTA Hafiz Farhat Abbas called on Provincial Information Minister and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari and informed him that technical training was being imparted to the students in all districts keeping in view the requirements of local industries.

The information minister lauded the performance of TEVTA and said providing vocational training to the women as well as men was the top priority of the present government.