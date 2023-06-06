UrduPoint.com

Contingency Plan Devised To Deal With Monsoon Emergency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Contingency plan devised to deal with monsoon emergency

District Administration Karachi South devised a contingency plan to deal with any emergency situation due to potential heavy rains during the upcoming monsoon season

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :District Administration Karachi South devised a contingency plan to deal with any emergency situation due to potential heavy rains during the upcoming monsoon season.

A meeting was held here on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner South Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh in the chair to review and finalise necessary arrangements in advance under a contingency plan to deal with any potential emergency situation.

The DC South said that a contingency plan has been prepared in consultation with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB), District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South and other relevant departments.

The meeting was attended by all Assistant Commissioners of District South and representatives of KMC, DMC South, KWSB, K Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company, Cantonment Board Clifton, Karachi Development Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

The DC instructed that low-lying areas should be identified and the district administration should use all resources to save the citizens from difficulties. He added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh further said that the issues in the drainage system in the old areas of the district South have been resolved while small and big storm drains were being monitored to ensure immediate resolution of any problem and smooth disposal of rain water from the downtown area in the coming monsoon rains.

