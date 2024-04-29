Continuous Heavy Rainfall, Landslides Cause Widespread Destruction In Hazara Division
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, hail, and thunderstorms Monday have wreaked havoc across the Hazara division.
In Mansehra district, the Jhampar Mohallah of Gurhi Habibullah was struck by landslides due to the heavy downpour, leading to extensive damage to homes in the area. Residents including Sajid Khan, Sabir Khan, Manzoor Khan, and Qaisar Khan in Mohallah Champar have been severely affected, with their homes collapsing under the debris of landslides.
Similarly, in district Abbottabad, Thandyani, Galyat, and Lora Circle have also experienced significant destruction, particularly major connecting roads which have been destroyed by the heavy rainfall.
Yesterday, Kaghan and Naran received light snowfall, while today, Galyat and Thandyani experienced up to 3 inches of snowfall, an unusual occurrence for late April.
As a result of the continuous heavy rain and light snowfall in the upper parts of Hazara division, temperatures have dropped considerably, and the residents continue using warm clothing.
In response to the crisis, affected individuals are urging the district administration to deploy emergency staff to provide assistance. They stress the urgent need for relief measures to alleviate their suffering.
