Convener FPCCI terms federal budget business friendly, pro-people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Convener FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Railways, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi Friday appreciated the Federal budget 2021-22 while terming it best for the business community, industries as well as common man.

Commenting on the budget, he said the tax exemption given by the government in agriculture and automobile sectors would give boost to these sectors, adding that it would also help the government in maintaining the growth rate during next fiscal year.

He lauded the federal government for considering the proposals of business communities in the budget document and hoped that practical measures would be taken to fulfill their demands.

Sarhadi said the industrial and manufacturing sectors witnessed broad based growth during the last fiscal year and hoped the incentives given by the government in fiscal budget 2021-22 would help achieve the targets set for the year.

He said the federal government has presented a pro-people and business-friendly budget despite monetary pressure and economic challenges, adding that certain relaxations to the industrial sector for generation of employment opportunities for the youth would address the issue of unemployment in the country.

He said the government should ask FBR to facilitate the tax payers especially business communities and traders to broaden the tax net.

He also appreciated increase in salaries of government employees and pension, saying the decision will give them respite from increasing prices of essential commodities.