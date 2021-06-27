UrduPoint.com
Coordination Between Bar Associations, Law Ministry Crucial To Effective Legislation: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday underlined the need for better coordination between the Bar Associations and Ministry of Law and Justice to ensure effective legislation for the country.

Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony at the Ministry of Law and Justice, he said the initiatives taken by Federal Law Minister Farogh Nasim for facilitating the bar associations would have far-reaching benefits for the judicial system. "Just like the 'bench', the ministry is also part and parcel of the bar associations," he added.

Describing nobility of the legal profession, he said founding father of the country Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer by profession and played a central role for the independence of Pakistan.

Farrukh termed the founding father of Pakistan a 'great' man and leader and said the entire nation did not only idealize him, but also took inspiration from him in all the spheres of their life.

The minister said he, himself, took part in several rallies and the long march for independence of judiciary, adding his practical struggle was started with the Lawyers' Movement in Pakistan.

He recalled that different politicians premeditated their arrests at their homes during the lawyers' movement for political mileage, adding it was only Prime Minister Imran Khan who was arrested in the field.

