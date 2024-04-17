Coordination Between Police, Divisional Admin Need Of Hour: Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division, Maryam Khan said that coordination between police and divisional administration was need of hour to deal challenges and to facilitate masses in every situation.
Accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, Commissioner Maryam Khan visited different police stations and ongoing development projects here on Wednesday.
She lauded the latest system in police stations, upgraded buildings, reconciliation culture and quick response of the police department.
She said that a comprehensive strategy should be made to resolve public issues on priority.
She said that the police always provided services during any sort of action by the district and divisional administration including crackdown against power pilferers, profiteering, hoarding and other violations.
The RPO said that buildings of the police stations have be upgraded under the vision to bring change in police culture and restore trust of the public. He said that all possible efforts were being made to provide sense of security to masses.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.
