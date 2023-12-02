Cop-28 witnesses remarkable global recognition

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR ( AJK):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-28) in Dubai witnessed remarkable global recognition, it was officially said on Saturday.

"Mirpur AJK-based South East Asia’s Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) has been awarded the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize. Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Swabi, Pakistan, has been awarded the prize after it was recognized by the conference as the largest orphanage in Southeast Asia," Founder Chairman of KORT Chaudhry Akhter told APP here on Saturday.

Elevating, he said, "As a non-profit organization, KORT has been dedicated to supporting and providing orphaned children with excellent education, boarding facilities, food, clothing, and medical care."

Two students represented the organization at the COP28 at EXPO Dubai, showcasing the organization's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by orphans in a region marked by adversity.

In a momentous acknowledgment of their efforts, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates presented the two students of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust with the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize of the best global high school in South Asia.

"This recognition for the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust for its outstanding contributions towards sustainable practices aligns with the broader societal goal of ensuring a better future for orphans," Akhter said.

"KORT's presence at COP28 not only signifies their commitment to the welfare of orphaned children but also positions them as global leaders in the pursuit of sustainability and positive change," the Court Chairman added.