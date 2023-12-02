Open Menu

Cop-28 Witnesses Remarkable Global Recognition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Cop-28 witnesses remarkable global recognition

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-28) in Dubai witnessed remarkable global recognition, it was officially said on Saturday

MIRPUR ( AJK):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-28) in Dubai witnessed remarkable global recognition, it was officially said on Saturday.

"Mirpur AJK-based South East Asia’s Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) has been awarded the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize. Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Swabi, Pakistan, has been awarded the prize after it was recognized by the conference as the largest orphanage in Southeast Asia," Founder Chairman of KORT Chaudhry Akhter told APP here on Saturday.

Elevating, he said, "As a non-profit organization, KORT has been dedicated to supporting and providing orphaned children with excellent education, boarding facilities, food, clothing, and medical care."

Two students represented the organization at the COP28 at EXPO Dubai, showcasing the organization's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by orphans in a region marked by adversity.

In a momentous acknowledgment of their efforts, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates presented the two students of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust with the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize of the best global high school in South Asia.

"This recognition for the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust for its outstanding contributions towards sustainable practices aligns with the broader societal goal of ensuring a better future for orphans," Akhter said.

"KORT's presence at COP28 not only signifies their commitment to the welfare of orphaned children but also positions them as global leaders in the pursuit of sustainability and positive change," the Court Chairman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Education Dubai Jammu United Arab Emirates Swabi Mirpur Best Asia Court Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

PML-N issues show cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

PML-N issues show cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs energy to boost GDP growth amid pow ..

Pakistan needs energy to boost GDP growth amid power production's crosscutting i ..

14 minutes ago
 ‘CJP can’t be pressurized,’ the top judge se ..

46 minutes ago
 Over 110 nations commit to triple renewable energy

Over 110 nations commit to triple renewable energy

7 minutes ago
 Comoros, Blue Carbon join forces for environmental ..

Comoros, Blue Carbon join forces for environmental initiatives

7 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry steps up efforts for data govern ..

Planning Ministry steps up efforts for data governance framework to tackle clima ..

7 minutes ago
PSL 9: Islamabad United Signs Naseem Shah

PSL 9: Islamabad United Signs Naseem Shah

1 hour ago
 Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks

Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks

7 minutes ago
 Jan Achakzai extends congratulations to Sheikh Muh ..

Jan Achakzai extends congratulations to Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayad Al-Nahyan on U ..

8 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans appoints Drikus Saaiman as fielding ..

Multan Sultans appoints Drikus Saaiman as fielding and S&C coach

5 minutes ago
 vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Sh ..

Vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Should You Buy?

2 hours ago

Realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Cham ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan