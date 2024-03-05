Cop critically injured in attack on polio team at Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A police constable deployed on security of polio team in Mardan district on Tuesday sustained critical bullet injury in an attack on polio team in Pir Saidi area at Tehsil Takhtbhai Peirsadi.

According to district police, the cop identified as Zohar son of Qayyum was seriously injured in the attack , however polio team remained unhurt in the attack.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 ambulance and medical team reached the spot and shifted the injured cop to THQ Hospital from where he was referred to MMC for further treatment.