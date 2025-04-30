Cop Martyred, Health Official Injured In Charsadda Firing
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A police official was martyred while a health department employee sustained critical wounds in a targeted attack in Charsadda district on Wednesday.
Police said unknown assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on a moving vehicle on Ghani Khan Road, martyring the cop and injuring health official.
The martyred cop has been identified as Farooq, who was deployed at the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) office.The attackers managed to flee the scene immediately after the assault.
Police said the bodies of the deceased and the injured were quickly shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where the injured is currently receiving medical treatment.
Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and launched an investigation.
APP/vak
