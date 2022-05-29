UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Rate Recorded 0.41 Pc In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Corona positivity rate recorded 0.41 pc in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.41 per cent here on Sunday, while four more cases, including two, from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and one each from Potohar town and Taxila areas, had been reported during the last 24 hours.

According to data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 46,617 coronavirus positive cases had been recorded, while 1764 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

In addition, the report updated that 45,249 patients had been discharged after recovery.

Presently, the number of active cases was 35 out of which 34 quarantined at home isolation and one in the Holy Family Hospital, the report said.

Around 6,877,660 people, including 44,790 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 971 samples were collected, out of which 967 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.41 per cent.

