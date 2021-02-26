Coronavirus claims 07 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 07 more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2,065 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued on Friday, said 238 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours, which has taken the number of total cases to 71,728.

The report said that 184 patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period after which the numbers of recovered patients have reached 67,632 in KP.

The report of the health department also confirmed that the number of active cases in the province is 2031.