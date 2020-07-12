Coronavirus claims one more life In AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 12 (APP):At least 35 more cronavrus suspects tested positive in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1599 on Sunday, State health authorities said.

A the same time, 978 patients out of total of 1599 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far..

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 35 new cases in AJK – which include 11 each in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, 06 in Poonch, 05 in Kotli, 02 in Bhimbher districts.

After one more ill-fated person died of the pandemic in Bagh district, the number of casualties following the pandemic rose to 44 on Sunday.

Among a total of 577 patients tested positive, 487 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 90 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 332 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on SundayA total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.