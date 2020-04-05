Coronavirus Emergency Fund body spends Rs 285m

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Sindh has utilized Rs 285 million from the Corona virus Emergency Fund it had established under the chief secretary of Sindh.

This was emerged in a meeting of the committee of the fund held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah at new Sindh Secretariat here, said a statement on Sunday.

The committee members, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Dr Abdul bari CEO of Indus Hospital, Faisal Edhi of Edhi Foundation and Mushtaq Chhapra, a philanthropist.

The meeting approved an amount of Rs 285 million utilized for establishment of Filed Hospital Expo Center Karachi.

The committee also approved another amount of Rs 5.5 million for purchase of kits and necessary equipments for the testing and treatment of Corona patients.

The meeting was told that till last week Rs 3.551 billion have been generated, including Rs 2.87 billion donated by government entities and Rs 68.44 million by private entities and people. The donations are pouring in the fund every day.

It may be noted Government of Sindh had established Coronavirus Emergency Fund. Under the terms of Reference (TOR) of the committee it shall roll-out different measures for the rehabilitation, long term welfare and financial well-being of the Coronavirus affected persons and their families.

The chief secretary said that each and every penny of the fund would be spent on the recommendation of the committee and the utilization of the funds would be audited by leading auditors.