Coronavirus infected doctors vandalize hospital, force entry into residential colony

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :About eleven coronavirus infected young doctors who were brought to admit in Tayyap Erdogan Hospital, allegedly vandalized the hospital area for lacking of healthcare facilities, according to hospital administration.

They entered the nearby residential area called Allama Iqbal Colony after breaking windows and wreaking damages to furniture, it was said on Tuesday.

Police headed by DPO Nadeem Abbas reached the spot on call of the hospital management to force the pandemic-hit doctors leave the colony to save its inhabitants from getting risk.

Sources from the hospital administration further said that as many as eleven young doctors reported corona positive, were brought to admit in the hospital from DG Khan, demanding separate rooms with protocol.

Upon this, Commissioner DG Khan was called up to control the situation who made arrangement of shifting the doctors back to DG Khan Hospital.

Hospital administration of Tayyap Erdogan Hospital said to have forwarded inquiry report to secretary health.

On the other hand, footage of escaping of young doctors by breaking window glasses has also surfaced through CCTV cameras.

DPO Nadeem Abbas confirming the event, said young doctors had sit at entrance point of Allama Iqbal Colony, adding that they were sent back to DG Khan for desired medical treatment.