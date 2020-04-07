UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Infected Doctors Vandalize Hospital, Force Entry Into Residential Colony

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:49 PM

Coronavirus infected doctors vandalize hospital, force entry into residential colony

About eleven coronavirus infected young doctors who were brought to admit in Tayyap Erdogan Hospital, allegedly vandalized the hospital area for lacking of healthcare facilities, according to hospital administration.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :About eleven coronavirus infected young doctors who were brought to admit in Tayyap Erdogan Hospital, allegedly vandalized the hospital area for lacking of healthcare facilities, according to hospital administration.

They entered the nearby residential area called Allama Iqbal Colony after breaking windows and wreaking damages to furniture, it was said on Tuesday.

Police headed by DPO Nadeem Abbas reached the spot on call of the hospital management to force the pandemic-hit doctors leave the colony to save its inhabitants from getting risk.

Sources from the hospital administration further said that as many as eleven young doctors reported corona positive, were brought to admit in the hospital from DG Khan, demanding separate rooms with protocol.

Upon this, Commissioner DG Khan was called up to control the situation who made arrangement of shifting the doctors back to DG Khan Hospital.

Hospital administration of Tayyap Erdogan Hospital said to have forwarded inquiry report to secretary health.

On the other hand, footage of escaping of young doctors by breaking window glasses has also surfaced through CCTV cameras.

DPO Nadeem Abbas confirming the event, said young doctors had sit at entrance point of Allama Iqbal Colony, adding that they were sent back to DG Khan for desired medical treatment.

Related Topics

Young Tayyip Erdogan Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Airlifts Nationals Form Tokyo After Resumpt ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at 23.48 USD per ba ..

8 minutes ago

2.350 Kg Hashish seized, 2 arrested in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Efforts on card by HEC to ensure online learning a ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Coronaviru ..

9 minutes ago

South Korea Considering to Use Electronic Bracelet ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.