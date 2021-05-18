UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Lockdown: 1800 Vehicles Refused To Enter Galyat During Two Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

Coronavirus lockdown: 1800 vehicles refused to enter Galyat during two days

District administration and Abbottabad police Tuesday continued strict enforcement of lockdown and Coronavirus SOPs at tourist spots of Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :District administration and Abbottabad police Tuesday continued strict enforcement of lockdown and Coronavirus SOPs at tourist spots of Galiyat.

According to detail, during two-days Galyat police have refused 1800 vehicles to enter the areas owing to the lockdown while district administration also imposed heavy fines and sealed two hotels on violation of Coronavirus SOPs.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hasanat also visited various check posts and markets in Galiyat to review the closure of markets of the area during the lockdown.

Lockdown and enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs in Galyat and Thandyani has badly damaged the businesses and hotel industry where thousands of locals and their families were suffering. Hotel owners and locals of Galiyat have demanded to allow tourists following Coronavirus SOPs and save them from worsening economic situation.

A couple of days ago, district administration Abbottabad following directives of the National Command Control Center (NCOC) and the provincial government took special measures to stop the further spread of the disease after Eid-ul-Fitr and banned the entry of tourist at Galyat and Thandyani.

All commercial activities were allowed to operate till 8:00 p.m. while medical stores, hotels, restaurants, tire shops, petrol pumps, E-commerce, LPG filling points, Tandoor, Home delivery, utility services, and franchises of mobile phone companies would remain open throughout the week.

Cinema, public parks, religious and cultural activities, indoor outdoor dining were totally banned, only takeaway services were allowed following Coronavirus SOPs.

To ensure Coronavirus SOPs in public transport can carry only 50 percent of passengers, transporters would also make sure the enforcement of SOPs in Bus stands and lorry addas. For the restoration of other sectors a meeting of NCOC would be held on May 19.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Abbottabad Mobile Hotel Vehicles May Market From Government Industry Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy for new Ambassado ..

31 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

46 minutes ago

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Up to 20% Complete ..

1 minute ago

International Museum Day marked

1 minute ago

Polish Treasure Hunters to Dive for Stolen Relics ..

1 minute ago

US Republican Senators Introduce Resolution Reaffi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.