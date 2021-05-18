Coronavirus lockdown: 1800 vehicles refused to enter Galyat during two days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration and Abbottabad police Tuesday continued strict enforcement of lockdown and Coronavirus SOPs at tourist spots of Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :District administration and Abbottabad police Tuesday continued strict enforcement of lockdown and Coronavirus SOPs at tourist spots of Galiyat.

According to detail, during two-days Galyat police have refused 1800 vehicles to enter the areas owing to the lockdown while district administration also imposed heavy fines and sealed two hotels on violation of Coronavirus SOPs.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hasanat also visited various check posts and markets in Galiyat to review the closure of markets of the area during the lockdown.

Lockdown and enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs in Galyat and Thandyani has badly damaged the businesses and hotel industry where thousands of locals and their families were suffering. Hotel owners and locals of Galiyat have demanded to allow tourists following Coronavirus SOPs and save them from worsening economic situation.

A couple of days ago, district administration Abbottabad following directives of the National Command Control Center (NCOC) and the provincial government took special measures to stop the further spread of the disease after Eid-ul-Fitr and banned the entry of tourist at Galyat and Thandyani.

All commercial activities were allowed to operate till 8:00 p.m. while medical stores, hotels, restaurants, tire shops, petrol pumps, E-commerce, LPG filling points, Tandoor, Home delivery, utility services, and franchises of mobile phone companies would remain open throughout the week.

Cinema, public parks, religious and cultural activities, indoor outdoor dining were totally banned, only takeaway services were allowed following Coronavirus SOPs.

To ensure Coronavirus SOPs in public transport can carry only 50 percent of passengers, transporters would also make sure the enforcement of SOPs in Bus stands and lorry addas. For the restoration of other sectors a meeting of NCOC would be held on May 19.