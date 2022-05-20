Corps Commander Pindi confers medals to officers, martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Friday conferred medals to Army officers, soldiers and martyrs for their meritorious services to the nation.

The Corps investiture ceremony of Rawalpindi Corps was held at Chaklala Garrison, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Commander Rawalpindi Corps awarded 89 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), 36 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 19 Tamgha-i-Basalat to Army officers and soldiers for their meritorious services to the nation. The next of kins of Shuhada (martyrs) received their awards posthumously.

A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.