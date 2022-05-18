Corps Commander Quetta visits Cholera affected areas in Pir Koh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Tuesday visited Cholera affected areas in Pir Koh area of Dera Bugti.

The Corps Commander was given detailed update on relief activities of FC Balochistan in aid of civil power, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Corps Commander also met local people and assured them army's all out support to bring them comfort and supply of necessary assistance including water, establishment of medical facilities and provision of medicines for treatment of cholera.

The doctors and paramedics were busy in providing medical care to the cholera affected people.