Corps Commanders Conference reiterates support to initiatives for socioeconomic growth & foreign investment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Corps Commanders' Conference on Thursday reiterated its support for the ongoing efforts to promote socioeconomic growth and encourage foreign investment under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir presided over the concluding session of the two-day 261st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Forum also took a holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against smuggling, money laundering, power theft and hoarding of essential items amongst other illegal economic activities. Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to relevant government institutions and LEAs to curb such crimes. It also noted that requisite and necessary support will also be extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for forthcoming general elections.

It paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of, Shuhada, including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and citizens who laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country. The participants also offered Fateha, for, the Shuhada, including those of Dera Ismail Khan attack.

It reiterated Pakistan Army's resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against direct and indirect threats.

The Forum expressed serious concern over continued repression and reprehensible human rights violations by Indian military forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The recent acts of abduction, torture and killing of civilians by Indian Army were unequivocally condemned by the participants.

"Such acts constitute grave crimes against humanity and cannot dampen the spirit of the brave Kashmiris who are struggling for their lawful right of self- determination. Pakistan would keep supporting its Kashmiri brethren with all political, moral and diplomatic support for resolution of Kashmir issue according to international law and relevant UNSC resolutions," it resolved.

The Forum was briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other groups of that ilk, in a neighboring country and the availability of the latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as serious points of concern impacting security of Pakistan.

The Forum resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destablise Pakistan, would be dealt with full might of the state.

It expressed full solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza while reiterating the Government’s stance of demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

The Forum was briefed on the operational preparedness of the formations. The COAS stressed the need for continuously maintaining operational excellence in cognitive and physical realms and the pursuit of high standards of motivation and training.