UrduPoint.com

Corps Commanders Conference Reviews Global, Regional And Domestic Security Environment

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security environment

The Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday, took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2021) Corps Commanders Conference has emphasized that close cooperation amongst all regional stakeholders is essential for a prosperous and peaceful region.

The Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday, took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

The Chief of Army Staff said constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support for Afghanistan by world community is imperative for enduring peace and stability. He reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to peace.

The Army Chief expressed satisfaction over efficacy of the comprehensive border management regime due to which Pakistan's borders and internal security remained intact amid a crisis situation in the region.

He appreciated Army's support and role towards the overall evacuation and transit related efforts undertaken in support of evacuation of foreign and Afghan populace from Afghanistan to other countries.

The forum also paid homage to Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his lifelong struggle and sacrifices as leader of the indigenous freedom movement in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people who continue facing Indian state oppression and violence.

The Chief of Army Staff appreciated formations for their efforts for conduct of Muharram in a peaceful manner and instructed complete readiness to counter conventional and non-conventional threats.

He said the designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Army Syed Ali Shah Geelani General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu Rawalpindi Border All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

16 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

32 minutes ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

32 minutes ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

1 hour ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.