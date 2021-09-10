Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security environment

(@fidahassanain)

The Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday, took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2021) Corps Commanders Conference has emphasized that close cooperation amongst all regional stakeholders is essential for a prosperous and peaceful region.

The Chief of Army Staff said constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support for Afghanistan by world community is imperative for enduring peace and stability. He reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to peace.

The Army Chief expressed satisfaction over efficacy of the comprehensive border management regime due to which Pakistan's borders and internal security remained intact amid a crisis situation in the region.

He appreciated Army's support and role towards the overall evacuation and transit related efforts undertaken in support of evacuation of foreign and Afghan populace from Afghanistan to other countries.

The forum also paid homage to Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his lifelong struggle and sacrifices as leader of the indigenous freedom movement in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people who continue facing Indian state oppression and violence.

The Chief of Army Staff appreciated formations for their efforts for conduct of Muharram in a peaceful manner and instructed complete readiness to counter conventional and non-conventional threats.

He said the designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs.