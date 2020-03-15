UrduPoint.com
Cosmetic Surgery Gaining Popularity, Doctors Termed It Dangerous

Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The trend of cosmetic surgery is gaining popularity in Federal capital however doctors termed it dangerous practice.

"Cosmetic surgery, especially hair transplants, liposuction and Botox injections, have increased in past few years," said a senior medical Special Dr. Salimullah.

He said that number of clinics offering hair transplants and other procedures to make you look younger and more attractive.

One of the most common cosmetic procedures is hair transplants, usually in male clients, he commented.

"Now people are much conscious about their appearance and beauty industry is booming itself", he said.

They are different argument regarding cosmetic surgery; on one side is the argument that cosmetic surgery is shallow and a waste of money.

"I don't think it's such a good thing for us to adopt artificial appearance," said Sabeen, a  housewife.

But other argue that cosmetic surgery is just another method that men and women use to make themselves more attractive," said Nabbeha a designer.

"It's all about feeling good and whether or not people admit it, that often involves looking good. I spent thousands of rupees a month on gym memberships but what I was actually troubled by was my baldness.

"Eventually I decided to opt hair transplant and frankly, it was the best decision I ever made," said banker Usman Khan.

If one's weight or some particular feature is a cause for perpetual insecurity and is interfering with their lifestyle then they should opt to correct it if they can afford to do so," she said.

