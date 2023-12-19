Cotton godown gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The godown of a cotton factory was reduced to ashes in Ghulam Muhammadabad police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that the fire had erupted in the godown of a cotton factory at Sultan Town, Narwala Road, due to short-circuiting.

The fire immediately engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton materials. On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported, he added.