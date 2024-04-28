Open Menu

Cotton Sowing Target Set On 7,53,000 Acres Land For DG Khan Division

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Cotton sowing target set on 7,53,000 acres land for DG Khan division

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The cotton cultivation target set on 7,53,000 acres land across the division for which orders have been issued to provide better facilities to the farmers.

The people involved in adulteration in seed, fertilizers and pesticides will be punished.

The decision was taken in the Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee meeting at the Commissioner's office, Dera Ghazi Khan, chaired by the Additional Commissioner Coordination Karim Buksh representing the Commissioner.

Director Agriculture Mahar Abid Hussain gave briefing.

SE Irrigation Shaukat Hayat Wirk said that the canal water would be released from May 1 as per need of the farmers.

Additional Commissioner Karim Bakhsh said that canal water should be supplied to tail end. He directed to work together to achieve the target of cotton cultivation by May 15.

He further orders to send the samples of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to laboratory for analysis.

He asked the agriculture officials to spend more time in the fields and guide the farmers for better yielding.

APP/hus-sak

1605 hrs

