Tourists Throng Kaghan-Naran After Road’s Reopening
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Foreign and domestic tourists are thronging to Naran after the reopening of the road to enjoy their trips at recreational spots of the scenic valley.
Talking to APP, a Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has reopened the Kaghan Highway for all kinds of commuters after seven months of closure.
He said the tourists embarked on their travel towards Naran to observe the scenic beauty through Naran road which was fully operational for tourists to visit their destinations.
He said Naran is a source of attraction for tourists due to its clad mountains and beauty.
It may be mentioned that the Naran road was suspended for all kinds of traffic owing to snowfall and glacier melting.
