Youth Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Youth killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A youth died in a road mishap as his motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus, near Jugno petrol Pump Sinawan Morr, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased youngster is identified as Sajjad son of Taj Muhammad.

He sustained serious head injury and died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to THQ hospital.

However, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police is investigating the incident.

