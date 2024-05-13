Rotana Hotel Group launches signature Rotana Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The launch of Signature Rotana Islamabad by the Rotana Hotel Group marked a significant milestone for Pakistan's hospitality sector, committing to enhancing the country's hospitality landscape through unparalleled guest experiences.

The debut of Signature Rotana Islamabad, the flagship property of the Signature Rotana brand, marks a major achievement in Pakistan's hospitality sector. The franchise deal between Signature Complex LLP Islamabad and Rotana Hospitality Group heralds a fresh era of opulence and sophistication in the heart of Islamabad.

At the signing ceremony held recently in Dubai, CEO Philip Barnes, COO Eddy Tannous, and Director of Business Strategy Shaheer Ahmed came together, symbolizing the dawn of a new era in hospitality excellence.

The handshake witnessed by both Rotana and Signature teams, alongside esteemed guests, embodies collaboration and innovation, defining the partnership.

With heartfelt gratitude to the entire Rotana team, begins a transformative journey to redefine luxury living and craft unforgettable experiences for discerning guests. Envisioning a future where Signature Rotana Islamabad stands as a beacon of excellence, elegance, and enduring partnerships.

Situated strategically in the bustling capital city, Signature Rotana Islamabad offers a total of 522 accommodations, comprising 378 hotel rooms and 144 branded residential apartments, ensuring a fusion of contemporary conveniences and enduring sophistication.

Led by Rotana Hospitality Group's visionary leadership and bolstered by the expertise of Signature Complex LLP, Signature Rotana Islamabad seeks to establish pioneering benchmarks for excellence.

The property's advanced business center, specialty dining venues, and wellness facilities underscore its commitment to addressing the varied needs of guests.

Makram El Zyr, Vice President of Development at Rotana, conveyed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to enter this dynamic market and introduce travelers to Rotana's unique blend of world-class standards, genuine hospitality, and cherished experiences."

Shaheer Ahmed, Director Business Strategist at Signature Complex LLP, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the property's role in boosting Pakistan's hospitality industry. "Signature Rotana Islamabad is not just a hotel; it's a commitment to excellence and a testament to the potential of Pakistan's hospitality sector. We are proud to partner with Rotana to deliver unparalleled experiences to our guests," he remarked.

Signature Rotana Islamabad contributes to Rotana's extensive global expansion strategy, which includes entering multiple new markets and launching 30 additional properties by 2026. We believe that Signature Rotana will attract a diverse range of global leisure and business travelers seeking to explore Pakistan's rich cultural and natural attractions or engage in business activities.

Signature Rotana Islamabad calls upon guests to experience a journey of luxury and sophistication, committed to redefining hospitality standards in Pakistan. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and creating lasting memories, Signature Rotana Islamabad eagerly awaits the arrival of guests from around the world.

