Khana Badosh café hosts session on writer’s autobiographies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Khana Badosh Writer’s café in its weekly literary session hosted a unique event ‘Aatam katha ja waraq’ Pages of Autobiography on Sunday.

Eminent speakers Mehmood Mughal, Akber Soomro, Chandar Keswani and Dr Mehmood Mughal read their pages based on their autobiographies.

The literary session started with the introduction of guests while Amar Sindhoo hosted the event. Mehmood Mughal read his autobiography in ‘Talti’ area and recalled his memories.

Eminent writer Chandar Keswani recalled his memories related to the leftist politics of Hyderabad and shed light on the communist party. Famous writers Akber Soomro, Zarab Hyder also read their autobiography pages in literary sessions. Moderator Amar Sindhoo recalled her memories regarding Hostel life and narrated difficulties faced by the students particularly rural female students facing troubles carrying out their studies.

Later, a minute silence was also observed for Shobha Lalchandani Editor ‘Sipoon’ Managzine and ‘Hindwasi’ who breathed her last recently in India.

The literary session was attended among others by Niaz Panhwar, Imtiaz Veesar, Ghulam Nabi Soomro, Naseer Mirza, Dr. Irfana Malah, Dr. Haseen Musarat, Dr. Bakhtwar Jam, Neloofar Bhutto, Ahsan Fareed Paracha, Qeemat Rae Sindhim Didi Godawri, Gul Sindhi, Nisar Shaikh, Imdad Chandio, Saleem Channa, Iqbal Malah, Fehmida Jarwar. Heman das Chandani, Ayaz Latif Panwar, Najma Panhwar, Dr. Nisar Memon, Yousuf Rustamani.

APP/nsm