CDA Launches Cleanliness Campaign At Tourist Spots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM

CDA launches cleanliness campaign at tourist spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a comprehensive cleanliness campaign at different tourist spots in the Federal capital to massively attract them.

Talking to APP, the CDA official said that the effective drive has been kicked off recently aimed to ensure a neat and clean ambiance as numerous tourists are thronging to twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi to enjoy their trips.

He said the CDA sanitary workers are involved in collecting plastic waste and littering discarded items creating uncleanness. One of the key challenges was to ensure a plastic-free environment, especially in green spaces because plastic bottles, wrappers, and shopping bags were rampantly littered at the tourist destination, he added.

He urged the masses to throw the disposal material in dust bins already installed at all the parks in the capital city to ensure a fresh environment which was essential for a healthy life.

Officials said it is the foremost responsibility of every citizen to educate others about the cleanliness of the parks and avoid littering in tourist spaces.

Meanwhile, citizens belonging to various walks of life lauded the CDA efforts in the cleanliness campaign.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Capital Development Authority All

