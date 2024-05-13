Rescue 1122 Provides Services In 173 Emergencies Last Week
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 167 patients during various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 173 emergencies over the week including 114 medical, 35 road accidents, five fire eruption incidents, one building collapse, three violence, one drowning emergency and seven others.
It says that the service received a total of 13549 emergency calls including 10137 fake or irrelevant calls.
He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 20 referral-related emergencies in which patients were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM orders developing mobile phone App for fair wheat procurement; censures delay5 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on election as MQM-P chairman5 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted5 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 287 kg drugs in 10 operations; arrests 16 accused25 minutes ago
-
Bandit injured in shootout45 minutes ago
-
Provincial govt determined to making KP a role model: Minister45 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 13 injured in road accident45 minutes ago
-
1530 liter adulterated milk wasted55 minutes ago
-
100,000 people avail free health facilities under Sehat Card: Minister1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 226,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Seminar on safe traffic held at Bahawalpur’s University1 hour ago
-
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China1 hour ago