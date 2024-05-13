Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provides Services In 173 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Rescue 1122 provides services in 173 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 167 patients during various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 173 emergencies over the week including 114 medical, 35 road accidents, five fire eruption incidents, one building collapse, three violence, one drowning emergency and seven others.

It says that the service received a total of 13549 emergency calls including 10137 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 20 referral-related emergencies in which patients were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.

APP/slm

