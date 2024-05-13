Shujaat Ali Khosa stresses importance of public-private partnership for economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Additional Finance Secretary Baluchistan Shujaat Ali Khosa Monday stressed the need for a strong public-private partnership to ensure sustainable economic growth and for bringing the country’s traders into the tax network to run country' financial matters smoothly.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that Public-Private Partnerships is considered as an important tool to further advance the implementation of the SDGs and to increase private sector GDP share and participation in the economy, adding, we have to change the mindset as the country can no longer run on the old patterns.

He said that the promotion of foreign investment is government’s first priority to turn the challenges into opportunities, adding, the private sector is currently the priority of the current government which can help the country navigate through current economic challenges.

He said that short medium and long-term strategies are being worked on for macroeconomic stability to bring foreign direct investment in the country.

Government has plan to provide more facilities to the business community and investors in Pakistan, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said that in the present circumstances of the economy we need to privatized that instituions which are not earning, adding, the aim of privatization is often to increase efficiency, competition, and innovation in the economy by subjecting previously state-controlled entities to market forces.

To another question, he urged that the business community should have to play its important role in strengthening of economy by enhancing the tax base.