Famous Film Actor Alauddin Remembered On Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Famous film actor Alauddin was remembered on his death anniversary on Monday.
He was born on February 2, 1920, in Rawalpindi, Alauddin ruled the Pakistan film industry for many decades due to his versatile acting.
First, he tried his luck in the Indian film industry as a singer and did some minor roles as an actor. After partition, he joined the Pakistani film industry courtesy of producer and director A R Kardar and he became one of the pioneer figures of the Pakistani film industry.
Till 1980, he performed in hundreds of movies as a hero, villain, and character actor.
His accent and style were emulated by several actors but he was unmatched among them all.
Indian film Mela starring Dilip Kumar and Nargis released in 1948 proved a breakthrough vehicle for him.. In `Patay Khan' he was at his peak as an actor.
Zarqa, `Tees Mar Khan', `Chacha Khamkhaw',` Kartar Singh, Koal' 'Dulla Bhatti', 'Peengan', 'Mirza Sahiban', Sultana Daku', 'Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat' are among his most celebrated movies. Overall he acted in nearly 300 urdu and Punjabi films.
