Counter Terrorism Dept. releases lists of incident so far in 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday issued a detailed report on the incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year so far.

This year, 131 incidents of terrorism occurred in the province, the report of the CTD said. The highest number of terrorist incidents took place in Dera Ismail Khan that is 25 in numbers, the report said.

Six incidents of terrorism each were reported in Peshawar, Bajaur and South Waziristan and 11 incidents occurred in Lakki Marwat, 10 in Khyber while 3 and 3 incidents occurred in Karak and Mardan, the reports said.

A total of 59 incidents of attacks on the police were reported this year with 49 police personnel were martyred while 68 were injured in the attacks and five most wanted terrorists were arrested and 3 were killed in various operations, the report said.

As many as 22 cases of terrorism were registered this year and in various operations, 2 suicide jackets and 76 kg of explosives were also recovered, the report revealed.