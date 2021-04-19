UrduPoint.com
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:16 PM

Countrywide strike is being observed on call of Mufti Muneeb Rehman

Lawyers, Traders and people from different walks of life are observing strike to condemn Yatimkhana incident in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) Following call of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, various political and religious groups have started observing countrywide protest to condemn Yatim Khan Incident.

Lawyers, traders and transporters all have come out to condemn the clash between the police and the supporters of banned TLP.

Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman had earlier asked the traders and people from different walks of life to observe complete strike to record protest against Yatim Khana incident and clashes between police and the banned outfit workers.

According to the latest reports, lawyers and traders fraternity were observing complete strike in Layyah, Kot Addu, Vehari, Khanewal, Arifwala, Nawabshah, Faisalabad, Karachi and Lahore.

Karachi Bar Council (KBC) General Secretary Amir Nawaz Warraich condemned the Yatim Khana incident where authorities used force against the protesters.

The lawyers also observed strike in Karachi City Court against the Lahore incident and important cases could not be heard due to the strike. A meeting of the general body of lawyers was convened in lawyer’s courts. CNG stations, petrol pumps were observing strike in Karachi.

In Lahore, the most of the markets are observing strike on call of Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman. Other political groups and parties including Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) announced full support for Mufti Muneeb’s call.

