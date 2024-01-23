Couple dies of asphyxia in Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) In Kabal tehsil of Swat district, a man and his wife were killed due to asphyxia after gas accumulated in their room, Kabal police informed on Tuesday.

Police said the couple had lit the gas heater in their room due to severe cold and went to sleep without switching it off.

During the night the heater went off and the leaking gas accumulated in the room, killing the both during sleep.

Police said the incident occurred in the Aligram area of Kabal tehsil, adding that the bodies of the couple were shifted to Kabal Hospital for medico-legal procedure.