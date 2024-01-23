Couple Dies Of Asphyxia In Swat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
In Kabal tehsil of Swat district, a man and his wife were killed due to asphyxia after gas accumulated in their room, Kabal police informed on Tuesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) In Kabal tehsil of Swat district, a man and his wife were killed due to asphyxia after gas accumulated in their room, Kabal police informed on Tuesday.
Police said the couple had lit the gas heater in their room due to severe cold and went to sleep without switching it off.
During the night the heater went off and the leaking gas accumulated in the room, killing the both during sleep.
Police said the incident occurred in the Aligram area of Kabal tehsil, adding that the bodies of the couple were shifted to Kabal Hospital for medico-legal procedure.
Recent Stories
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir
District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of studen ..
Police organize training workshops for election security
Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple signals: Muslims don't belong ..
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM
Distillery unearthed, two suspects held
Man robbed of cash in Attock
FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights act among women
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir2 minutes ago
-
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs2 minutes ago
-
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges2 minutes ago
-
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday4 minutes ago
-
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of students5 minutes ago
-
Police organize training workshops for election security8 minutes ago
-
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM8 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, two suspects held8 minutes ago
-
Man robbed of cash in Attock4 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights act among women4 minutes ago
-
CPDI condemns unlawful removal of Punjab Information Commission's members8 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali visits fire affected Time Center Plaza2 minutes ago