Open Menu

Couple Dies Of Asphyxia In Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Couple dies of asphyxia in Swat

In Kabal tehsil of Swat district, a man and his wife were killed due to asphyxia after gas accumulated in their room, Kabal police informed on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) In Kabal tehsil of Swat district, a man and his wife were killed due to asphyxia after gas accumulated in their room, Kabal police informed on Tuesday.

Police said the couple had lit the gas heater in their room due to severe cold and went to sleep without switching it off.

During the night the heater went off and the leaking gas accumulated in the room, killing the both during sleep.

Police said the incident occurred in the Aligram area of Kabal tehsil, adding that the bodies of the couple were shifted to Kabal Hospital for medico-legal procedure.

Related Topics

Police Swat Wife Man Gas

Recent Stories

Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir

Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 District administration provides rosthetic limbs t ..

District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities

2 minutes ago
 Excise teams constituted to clear educational inst ..

Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs

2 minutes ago
 HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft c ..

HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges

2 minutes ago
 Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday

Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental d ..

FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of studen ..

5 minutes ago
Police organize training workshops for election se ..

Police organize training workshops for election security

8 minutes ago
 Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple ..

Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple signals: Muslims don't belong ..

8 minutes ago
 Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM

Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM

8 minutes ago
 Distillery unearthed, two suspects held

Distillery unearthed, two suspects held

8 minutes ago
 Man robbed of cash in Attock

Man robbed of cash in Attock

4 minutes ago
 FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights ..

FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights act among women

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan