Court acquits PTI ex-chairman, Asad Umar in May 25 vandalism case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday acquitted former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and and Asad Umar in the vandalism case related to the May 25 long march.

Civil Judge Naveed Khan, who heard the case, adjourned the hearing against other accusers till February 24.

The PTI chief's counsel, Naeem Panjota, had filed the acquittal plea for hi client in the May 25 vandalism case.