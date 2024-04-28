IIOJK Witnessing Upsurge In Arrest, CASOs, Harassment
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The political experts and analysts have said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an upsurge in cordon and search operations (CASOs), harassment and arrest of youth.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts, including Dr Zubair Ahmed, Muhammad Furhan, Muhammad Iqbal Shaheen and Syed Haider Hussainin, in their interviews and statements in Srinagar deplored the arrest of innocent youth during continued house raids and cordon and search operations under draconian laws in the occupied territory.
They lamented that Hurriyat leaders, media men, rights activists and even ordinary people were being implicated in fake cases.
The political experts and analysts pointed out that the arbitrary arrests were aimed at terrorizing the peace and freedom-loving people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said arrests and raids are manifest of the Bharatiya Janata Party to subdue the people of the territory of Kashmir.
The political experts and analysts called for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A in their original form an end to the atrocities and an immediate solution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations resolutions.
