Court adjourns hearing of assets beyond means case against Ahad Cheema till Mar 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Ahad Cheema, former director general of Lahore Development Authority, till March 2.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Ahad Cheema on expiry of his judicial remand.

The court completed cross examination of three witnesses during the proceedings today. The witnesses include Muhammad Naveed, Shahzad Ahmad and Muhammad Gohar.

The court directed prosecution to present more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau had alleged that Ahad Cheema accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income. It said the illegal assets possessed by Cheema valued over Rs 600 million, and he also held 'benami' properties in the Names of his wife and other family members.