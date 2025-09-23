Court Adjourns Khawar Maneka Torture Case Till Sep 29
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a case till September 29, regarding alleged torture of PTI lawyers on Khawar Manneka.
The court also ordered the prosecution to share the copies of challan with the accused.
The ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case.
The court adjourned the proceedings after the accused completed their attendance during the hearing of the case. Ansar Kayani Advocate, Mirza Asim Advocate and other accused appeared in the court.
The court ordered that the accused be provided with copies of the challan at the next hearing of the case. A case has been registered against the PTI lawyers at Ramna Police Station.
