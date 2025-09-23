IHC Seeks Answer On Plea Seeking Meeting Between PTI Founder And Bushra Bibi
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to respondents on a petition seeking a private meeting between the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and his wife Bushra Bibi in jail.
The court instructed the respondents to file the answer till next week.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard a petition filed by citizen Shahid Yaqoob, in which lawyer Atif Mahmood appeared in the court.
During the hearing, the court inquired what the petitioner wanted. On this, the lawyer took the stand that according to the rules, a special meeting is mandatory three times a year, but it has not been implemented so far.
On the court’s inquiry, the lawyer said that the petitioner is a follower of the founder PTI, to which Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir also raised the question of whether he is a member of PTI?
The lawyer took the stand that he is only a follower. The lawyer said that according to the rules, the right to a special meeting must be given after every three months, but this did not happen in this case. The court issued notices to the parties and adjourned the hearing until next week.
