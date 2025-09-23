Pakistan Launches CEGA To Incubate 200 Startups, Train 10,000 In Gaming, Animation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has launched the Center of Excellence in Gaming and Animation (CEGA), a landmark initiative that will incubate 200 startups in five years, train 10,000 professionals, and provide 100 free co-working seats to young innovators.
The establishment of CEGA was formalized through an agreement between the Ignite National Technology Fund, working under the IT Ministry, and HUM Network Limited. The official of the IT ministry described the project as a game-changing platform to transform Pakistan’s creative talent into a global force.
Equipped with modern infrastructure, expert mentorship, and access to international markets, CEGA is expected to position Pakistan as a regional hub for gaming and animation, creating new opportunities for economic growth and innovation.
The initiative marks a major step toward empowering entrepreneurs, fueling the digital economy, and strengthening Pakistan’s presence in the global creative industry.
