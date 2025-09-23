Open Menu

Secretary Housing Appreciates PHA's Initiatives For Beautification Of Rawalpindi

September 23, 2025

Secretary Housing appreciates PHA's initiatives for beautification of Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab’s Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Capt (R) Noorul Amin on Tuesday appreciated the ongoing initiatives of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi for enhancing the beauty of the city’s highways, parks and greenbelts.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Development Authority, the Secretary reviewed various projects being executed by the PHA, including the beautification of Murree Road, development of greenbelts and other civic facilities. He also inspected progress on major development schemes such as the Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Leh Expressway.

He lauded the efforts of PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha for providing quality civic amenities and recreational opportunities, particularly for the youth, in public parks. He also endorsed the PHA’s initiatives to establish jogging tracks and expand sports facilities across city parks.

Capt (R) Noorul Amin praised the dedication of PHA officers and staff, urging them to ensure transparency, commitment and timely completion of all projects.

On the occasion, PHA DG Ahmed Hassan Ranjha briefed the Secretary about the ongoing beautification campaigns and future plans of the authority.

