Deaf students showcase talents, creativity on IDSL 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training

commemorated the International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL) 2025 with an inclusive and spirited celebration

showcased talent and creativity of deaf students from different schools.

This year’s global theme — "No Human Rights without Sign Language Rights," set the tone for a day dedicated to the recognition of sign languages as a fundamental human right and a vital medium of inclusion.

The ceremony in this regard was held at the National Institute of Special Education (NISE). The event brought together Deaf students, educators, interpreters and senior officials in a vibrant display of talent, culture and unity, said a press release on Tuesday.

The event was presided over by Asif Iqbal Asif, Joint Secretary (International Coordination), M/o FE&PT / Director General (DG) Special Education. Senior Pakistan Sign Language Interpreter Nasreen Agahi also joined the event, bringing joy to students who deeply value her lifelong contribution to Pakistan Sign Language (PSL) advocacy.

Deaf students from the National Special Education Centre for Hearing Impaired Children the National Technical Centre for Special Persons also demonstrated their performance.

College-wing students delivered speeches in a thematic sign language declamation on the importance of sign language for an inclusive society, inspiring the audience with their eloquence and confidence.

Students prepared posters and presented their art and craft exhibits, highlighting the cultural richness of Pakistan Sign Language.

The acclaimed movie, Iqbal, featuring a Deaf protagonist, was screened to encourage students to dream big and achieve their aspirations truly becoming “star catchers” in life.

From the national anthem to recitation, Naat and all program segments, the entire event was conducted exclusively in Pakistan Sign Language, demonstrating its strength as a complete natural language.

A special video message by Irfan Mumtaz, CEO of the Pakistan Association of the Deaf, uplifted participants with address of encouragement and pride in Deaf identity.

Adding to the spirit of the day, Muhammad Umair, Waleed and Haroon-ur-Rasheed represented the Deaf community to the media, proudly sharing their delight in celebrating a day that honors their language and identity.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony joined by all Directors and Officer In-Charges of DGSE, where students presented Islamic calligraphy artworks to the DG as a token of appreciation for his unwavering support and for the Ministry’s ongoing revamping initiatives in special education across the federal capital.

In his remarks, the DG credited the M/o FE&PT for championing reforms that empower persons with disabilities.

He emphasized that the recognition of sign language was not merely symbolic, but essential to ensure the rights, dignity and inclusion of the Deaf community in Pakistan and Ministry is on track to lead the Pakistan Sign Language Standardization Initiatives with the collaboration of all stakeholders.