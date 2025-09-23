Dera police praised for swift arrests in Trader’s murder, robbery cases

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Dera police have been widely commended for swiftly arresting suspects in the murder of prominent trader Rana Muhammad Aslam and his clerk, as well as in a mobile shop robbery case.

The Central Traders Association organized a ceremony here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines to honor the police force for their successful operations.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said the arrests had brought pride to the department and strengthened public trust in the police force. He praised SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and the local police team for their efforts, while noting that police welfare and infrastructure projects, including new police lines and station buildings, are underway for the first time since British rule.

Trader leaders, led by Association President Sohail Ahmad Azmi, commended the police, stressing that just as shortcomings invite criticism, strong performance must also be acknowledged.

Addressing the gathering, SDPO Muhammad Adnan reaffirmed that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens is the police’s foremost duty. He noted that nearly all major crimes in the area have been solved, with suspects arrested and recoveries made, and assured that the remaining culprits will also be apprehended soon.

As a gesture of appreciation, shields and traditional turbans were presented to police officials and dignitaries, while DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada was warmly received with garlands and flowers.